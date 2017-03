Det svake kjønn? My ass.

Ada, Countess of Lovelace (1815-1852), is often called the first computer programmer and is held up as an image of female excellence in history. Though she had a brilliant mind, her home life was troubling. Her parents separated when she was only one month old and even though British custody laws gave all power to the fathers, her father the famous Lord Byron did not want custody. Her mother appeared kind but left Ada mostly to her grandmother. Ada's mother used to write "anxious letters" about Ada's welfare but would include a note saying to keep the letters in case she needed to use them to prove maternal concern. In one letter she even referred to Ada as "it." She wrote: "I talk to it for your satisfaction, not my own, and shall be very glad when you have it under your own." #womenshistorymonth #womeninstem #adalovelace

