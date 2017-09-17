The Handmaid’s Tale og Big Little Lies ble de store vinnerne under nattens 69. Primetime Emmy-utdeling i Los Angeles. De to seriene mottok hele fem priser hver i henholdsvis drama- og miniseriekategorien.

The Handmaid’s Tale, som fikk terningkast 6 av oss i Filmpolitiet, vant for beste dramaserie i en kategori som var uvanlig jevn og sterk – og slo ut storserier som blant annet Westworld, Stranger Things, This Is Us og House of Cards.

ANMELDELSE: The Handmaid’s Tale – En dyster nytelse

Hovedrolleinnehaver Elisabeth Moss vant også prisen for beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i en dramaserie. Hun hadde ikke rukket å komme lenger enn bak sceneteppet før hun måtte snu på hælen og ta imot prisen for beste serie også.



I tillegg vant The Handmaid’s Tale priser for beste regi, beste manus og Ann Dowde vant prisen for beste kvinnelige birolle.

ANMELDELSE: Big Little Lies – Herlig intrigedrama

Nicole Kidman vant prisen for beste hovedrolle i en miniserie. En av fem priser til Big Little Lies under den 69. utgaven av Emmy-utdelingen.(Foto: NTBScanpix, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Big Little Lies gjorde nesten rent bord

Den andre store Emmy-storeslemmen var det miniserien Big Little Lies som stod for.

Serien vant også fem priser under nattens utdeling. I tillegg til prisen for beste miniserie, vant Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern og svenske Aleksander Skarsgård priser for henholdsvis hovedrolle og biroller.

Og franskcanadiske Jean-Marc Vallée (Dallas Buyers Club) tok med seg prisen for beste regi i kategorien for beste miniserie og TV-film.

Den eneste prisen serien var nominert til, og ikke fikk, var Emmyen for beste manus, som gikk til Black Mirror.

Black Mirror vant også Emmy for beste TV-film, og manusforfatter Charlie Brooker kom med kveldens dristigste takketale, da han i kjærlighetens navn oppfordret alle i salen til å begynne å elske når han hadde telt til tre.

Dessverre var det ingen i det kjendistunge auditoriet som fulgte den oppfordringen.

Se hele vinnerlisten nedenfor:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus fikk prisen for beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i en komiserie for 6. året på rad. (Foto: REUTERS/Mike Blake, NTB scanpix).

Beste dramaserie:

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – VINNER

House of Cards (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Beste miniserie:

Big Little Lies (HBO) – VINNER

Feud (FX)

The Night Of (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Genius (National Geographic)

Beste komiserie:

Veep (HBO) – VINNER

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Beste TV-film:

Black Mirror: San Junipero (Netflix) – VINNER

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (NBC)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Beste talkshow:

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) – VINNER

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

Beste mannlige hovedrolle i dramaserie:

Sterling K. Brown, «This Is Us» – VINNER

Anthony Hopkins, «Westworld»

Bob Odenkirk, «Better Call Saul»

Matthew Rhys, «The Americans»

Liev Schreiber, «Ron Donovan»

Kevin Spacey, «House of Cards»

Milo Ventimiglia, «This is Us»

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i dramaserie:

Elisabeth Moss, «The Handmaid’s Tale» – VINNER

Robin Wright, «House of Cards»

Evan Rachel Wood, «Westworld»

Viola Davis, «How to Get Away with Murder»

Keri Russell, «The Americans»

Claire Foy, «The Crown»

Beste mannlige hovedrolle i komiserie:

Donald Glover, «Atlanta» – VINNER

Anthony Anderson, «Black-ish»

William H. Macy, «Shameless»

Zach Galifianakis, «Baskets»

Jeffrey Tambor, «Transparent»

Aziz Ansari, «Master of None»

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i komiserie:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, «Veep» – VINNER

Pamela Adlon, «Better Things»

Ellie Kemper, «Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt»

Allison Janney, «Mom»

Tracee Ellis Ross, «Black-ish»

Lily Tomlin, «Grace and Frankie»

Jane Fonda, «Grace and Frankie»

Beste mannlige hovedrolle i miniserie eller film:

Riz Ahmed, «The Night Of» – VINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, «Sherlock: The Lying Detective»

Robert De Niro, «The Wizard of Lies»

Ewan McGregor, «Fargo»

Geoffrey Rush, «Genius»

John Turturro, «The Night Of»

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i miniserie eller film:

Nicole Kidman, «Big Little Lies» – VINNER

Jessica Lange, «Feud»

Susan Sarandon, «Feud»

Reese Witherspoon, «Big Little Lies»

Carrie Coon, «Fargo»

Felicity Huffman, «American Crime»

Beste mannlige birolle i dramaserie:

John Lithgow, «The Crown» – VINNER

Jonathan Banks, «Better Call Saul»

Mandy Patinkin, «Homeland»

Michael Kelly, «House of Cards»

David Harbour, «Stranger Things»

Ron Cephas Jones, «This Is Us»

Jeffrey Wright, «Westworld»

Beste kvinnelige birolle i dramaserie:

Ann Dowde, «The Handmaid’s Tale» – VINNER

Samira Wiley, «The Handmaid’s Tale»

Uzo Aduba, «Orange Is the New Black»

Millie Bobby Brown, «Stranger Things»

Chrissy Metz, «This Is Us»

Thandie Newton, «Westworld»

Beste mannlige birolle i komiserie:

Alec Baldwin, «Saturday Night Live» – VINNER

Louie Anderson, «Baskets»

Ty Burrell, «Modern Family»

Tituss Burgess, «Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt»

Tony Hale, «Veep»

Matt Walsh, «Veep»

Beste kvinnelige birolle i komiserie:

Kate McKinnon, «Saturday Night Live» – VINNER

Vanessa Beyer, «Saturday Night Live»

Leslie Jones, «Saturday Night Live»

Anna Chlumsky, «Veep»

Judith Light, «Transparent»

Kathryn Hahn, «Transparent»

Beste mannlige birolle i miniserie eller film:

Alexander Skarsgard, «Big Little Lies» – VINNER

David Thewlis, «Fargo»

Alfred Molina, «Feud

Stanley Tucci, «Feud»

Bill Camp, «The Night Of»

Michael K. Williams, «The Night Of»

Beste kvinnelige birolle i miniserie eller film:

Laura Dern, «Big Little Lies» – VINNER

Regina King, «American Crime»

Shailene Woodley, «Big Little Lies»

Judy Davis, «Feud»

Jackie Hoffman, «Feud»

Michelle Pfeiffer, «The Wizard of Lies»

Beste komedieshow:

Saturday Night Live – VINNER

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Beste regi for komedieserie:

«Atlanta», Donald Glover – VINNER

«Silicon Valley», Jamie Babbit

«Silicon Valley», Mike Judge

«Veep», Morgan Sackett

«Veep», Dale Stern

«Veep», David Mandel

Beste regi for dramaserie:

«The Handmaid’s Tale», Reed Morano – Vinner

«Better Call Saul», Vince Gilligan

«The Crown», Stephen Daldry

«The Handmaid’s Tale», Kate Dennis

«Homeland», Lesli Linka Glatter

«Stranger Things», The Duffer Brothers

«Westworld», Jonathan Nolan

Beste regi for miniserie:

«Big Little Lies», Jean-Marc Vallée – VINNER

«Fargo», Noah Hawley

«Feud: Bette and Joan», Ryan Murphy

«Genius», Ron Howard

«The Night Of», James Marsh

«The Night Of», Steve Zaillian

Beste manus for komiserie:

«Master of None», Aziz Ansari og Lena Waithe – VINNER

«Atlanta», Donald Glover

«Atlanta», Stephen Glover

«Silicon Valley», Alec Berg

«Veep», Billy Kimball

«Veep», David Mandel

Beste manus for dramaserie:

«The Handmaid’s Tale», Bruce Miller – VINNER

«The Americans», Joel Fields og Joe Weisberg

«Better Call Saul», Gordon Smith

«The Crown», Peter Morgan

«Stranger Things», The Duffer Brothers

«Westworld», Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan

Beste manus for miniserie og TV-film

«Black Mirror», Charlie Brooker – VINNER

«Big Little Lies», David E. Kelley

«Fargo», Noah Hawley

«Feud: Bette and Joan», Ryan Murphy

«Feud: Bette and Joan», Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam, og Ryan Murphy

«The Night Of», Richard Price og Steven Zaillian