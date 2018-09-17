I natt braker det løs. Den 70. utgaven av Emmy-utdelingen går av stabelen på ærverdige Microsoft Theater i Los Angeles, USA om få timer.

Det er TV2 Livsstil og TV2 Sumo som sender årets Emmy-utdeling. Den sendingen begynner med stjernenes ankomst på rød løper kl 01:30 i natt. utdelingen begynner kl 02.

Vi i Filmpolitiet skal holde oss våkne natten igjennom, og hvis du vil se showet sammen med oss, så er det bare å holde seg her for chat og oppdateringer fra nattens jubileumsshow.

Her er de nominerte seriene:

Beste dramaserie:

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Beste miniserie:

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Beste komiserie:

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Beste talkshow:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i dramaserie:

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Keri Russell, The Americans

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Beste mannlige hovedrolle i dramaserie:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i komiserie:

Pamala Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms, Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Beste mannlige hovedrolle i komiserie:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Beste mannlige hovedrolle i miniserie eller film:

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i miniserie eller film:

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult

Beste mannlige birolle i dramaserie:

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Beste kvinnelige birolle i dramaserie:

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Beste kvinnelige birolle i komiserie:

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Beste mannlige birolle i komiserie:

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Henry Winkler, Barry

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Beste mannlige birolle i miniserie eller film:

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Beste kvinnelige birolle i miniserie eller film:

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever, Godless

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum

Beste regi for dramaserie:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephen Daldry, The Crown

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Jeremy Podeswa, Game Of Thrones

Daniel Sackheim, Ozark

Kari Skogland, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alan Taylor, Game Of Thrones

Beste regi for komiserie:

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Hiro Murai, Atlanta

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley

Jesse Peretz, GLOW

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Beste regi for miniserie eller film:

Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose

Scott Frank, Godless

David Leveaux & Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar

Barry Levinson, Paterno

David Lynch, Twin Peaks

Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower

Beste manus for dramaserie:

David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Game Of Thrones

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg, The Americans

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve

Beste manus for komiserie:

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Stefani Robinson, Atlanta

Liz Sarnoff, Barry

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Beste manus for miniserie eller film:

William Bridges & Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Scott Frank, Godless

David Lynch & Mark Frost, Twin Peaks

Kevin McManus & Matthew McManus, American Vandal

David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose

Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story