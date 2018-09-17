I natt braker det løs. Den 70. utgaven av Emmy-utdelingen går av stabelen på ærverdige Microsoft Theater i Los Angeles, USA om få timer.
Det er TV2 Livsstil og TV2 Sumo som sender årets Emmy-utdeling. Den sendingen begynner med stjernenes ankomst på rød løper kl 01:30 i natt. utdelingen begynner kl 02.
Vi i Filmpolitiet skal holde oss våkne natten igjennom, og hvis du vil se showet sammen med oss, så er det bare å holde seg her for chat og oppdateringer fra nattens jubileumsshow.
Her er de nominerte seriene:
Beste dramaserie:
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Beste miniserie:
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Beste komiserie:
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Beste talkshow:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i dramaserie:
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Keri Russell, The Americans
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Beste mannlige hovedrolle i dramaserie:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i komiserie:
Pamala Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms, Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Beste mannlige hovedrolle i komiserie:
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Beste mannlige hovedrolle i miniserie eller film:
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i miniserie eller film:
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult
Beste mannlige birolle i dramaserie:
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Beste kvinnelige birolle i dramaserie:
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Beste kvinnelige birolle i komiserie:
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Beste mannlige birolle i komiserie:
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Henry Winkler, Barry
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Beste mannlige birolle i miniserie eller film:
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Beste kvinnelige birolle i miniserie eller film:
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum
Beste regi for dramaserie:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephen Daldry, The Crown
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Jeremy Podeswa, Game Of Thrones
Daniel Sackheim, Ozark
Kari Skogland, The Handmaid’s Tale
Alan Taylor, Game Of Thrones
Beste regi for komiserie:
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Hiro Murai, Atlanta
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley
Jesse Peretz, GLOW
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Beste regi for miniserie eller film:
Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose
Scott Frank, Godless
David Leveaux & Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar
Barry Levinson, Paterno
David Lynch, Twin Peaks
Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower
Beste manus for dramaserie:
David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Game Of Thrones
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg, The Americans
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve
Beste manus for komiserie:
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Stefani Robinson, Atlanta
Liz Sarnoff, Barry
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Beste manus for miniserie eller film:
William Bridges & Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: USS Callister
Scott Frank, Godless
David Lynch & Mark Frost, Twin Peaks
Kevin McManus & Matthew McManus, American Vandal
David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose
Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story